What R29 Editors Are Wearing On Repeat In Quarantine

While we firmly believe there’s no work-from-home style during a pandemic , over the past two and a half months, we've found that there are items we've worn on repeat here at Refinery29 — and by at, we mean remotely.A uniform of sorts, for some it’s nightgowns disguised as maxi dresses and actual pajamas; for others, it’s trendy items like bike shorts , and continuing to rent clothes despite having nowhere to go. For us, these are the items of clothing that made us feel our best while working from home, added a sense of order to the day, and maybe got us out of a style rut on a bad day.Ahead, what we’ve been wearing nonstop and are buying in several colors.