This Is Going To Be THE Eyeliner Color For Summer

There's something really special about the color purple. For centuries, it's been associated with royalty, nobility, wealth, and happiness. It unifies the LGBTQ community and its allies. And how could we not mention Purple Rain?!
Suffice it to say, we could all use a little more purple in our lives, which is great timing, because it just so happens to be the Instagram trend of 2017. In fact, we're predicting that it may soon usurp blue as the reigning colorful liner du jour. More and more brands are coming out with liners in lilac, plum, and every hue in between. And, even better, it flatters almost every eye color — especially brown, hazel, and green (which is the vast majority of people).
But don't take our word for it; click through our slideshow to check some of the most beautiful versions sweeping Instagram right now.