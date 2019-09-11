Story from Skin Care

7 Pumpkin Skin-Care Products To Try This Fall

Karina Hoshikawa
From Krispy Kreme doughnuts to cold brew, pumpkin spice has slowly but surely infiltrated everything that we eat and sip from September through November. However, the seasonal gourd also possesses skin-care benefits that go far beyond sensorial. (Although, smelling like fresh pumpkin pie batter is definitely a welcome bonus.)
When used as a topical ingredient, pumpkin's naturally present AHAs and beta-carotene help increase cell turnover, brighten, and smooth skin. The gentle exfoliating power of pumpkin enzymes make them ideal for addressing things like fine lines and acne scarring. Unsurprisingly, brands have hopped on the pumpkin bandwagon, launching cleansers, masks, and peels galore made with the orange fruit (yes, we said fruit).
Advertisement
While we'll always have a soft spot for PSLs, these seven products are giving Starbucks a run for its money when it comes to the best use of pumpkin. Ahead, all the products we're using this fall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 7

Savor Beauty Renew Pumpkin Seed Serum


This luxurious face oil is packed with rosehip and pumpkin seed oils to gently brighten hyperpigmentation and moisturize skin.
Shop This
Savor Beauty
Renew Pumpkin Seed Serum
$64.00
2 of 7

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask


Peter Thomas Roth's fan-favorite resurfacing mask is packed with pumpkin enzymes and puree to revitalize skin. The end result of this 3-minute treatment is radiant.
Shop This
Peter Thomas Roth
Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
$60.00
Advertisement
3 of 7

Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenerate


Treat your skin below the neck with a fancy body lotion laced with pumpkin extracts and glycolic acid to help smooth bumps and improve skin elasticity.
Shop This
Arcona
Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenerate
$35.00
4 of 7

Summer Fridays Overtime Mask


Summer Fridays' Overtime Mask works to buff and brighten tired skin with fine powder exfoliants, and the naturally orange hue makes it an all-around treat to use.
Shop This
Summer Fridays
Overtime Mask
$44.00
5 of 7

Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant


Our favorite seasonal Starbucks drink just got reimagined as a natural deodorant, and we're here for it. Snap up Native's PSL-scented stick and enjoy smelling like a walking fall treat.
Shop This
Native
Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant
$12.00
6 of 7

Philosophy Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel


Bring the magic of the season to your shower with Philosophy's vanilla and pumpkin-scented body wash.
Shop This
Philosophy
Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel
$28.00
7 of 7

MyChelle Dermaceuticals Creamy Pumpkin Cleanser


This hydrating cleanser gently sloughs off dead skin cells with exfoliating enzymes, while honey and pumpkin help keep skin balanced and soothed.
Shop This
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Creamy Pumpkin Cleanser
$16.00
Advertisement

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series