7 Pumpkin Skin-Care Products To Try This Fall

From Krispy Kreme doughnuts to cold brew, pumpkin spice has slowly but surely infiltrated everything that we eat and sip from September through November. However, the seasonal gourd also possesses skin-care benefits that go far beyond sensorial. (Although, smelling like fresh pumpkin pie batter is definitely a welcome bonus.)
When used as a topical ingredient, pumpkin's naturally present AHAs and beta-carotene help increase cell turnover, brighten, and smooth skin. The gentle exfoliating power of pumpkin enzymes make them ideal for addressing things like fine lines and acne scarring. Unsurprisingly, brands have hopped on the pumpkin bandwagon, launching cleansers, masks, and peels galore made with the orange fruit (yes, we said fruit).
While we'll always have a soft spot for PSLs, these seven products are giving Starbucks a run for its money when it comes to the best use of pumpkin. Ahead, all the products we're using this fall.
Savor Beauty Renew Pumpkin Seed Serum
This luxurious face oil is packed with rosehip and pumpkin seed oils to gently brighten hyperpigmentation and moisturize skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Peter Thomas Roth's fan-favorite resurfacing mask is packed with pumpkin enzymes and puree to revitalize skin. The end result of this 3-minute treatment is radiant.
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenerate
Treat your skin below the neck with a fancy body lotion laced with pumpkin extracts and glycolic acid to help smooth bumps and improve skin elasticity.
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
Summer Fridays' Overtime Mask works to buff and brighten tired skin with fine powder exfoliants, and the naturally orange hue makes it an all-around treat to use.
Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant
Our favorite seasonal Starbucks drink just got reimagined as a natural deodorant, and we're here for it. Snap up Native's PSL-scented stick and enjoy smelling like a walking fall treat.
Philosophy Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel
Bring the magic of the season to your shower with Philosophy's vanilla and pumpkin-scented body wash.
MyChelle Dermaceuticals Creamy Pumpkin Cleanser
This hydrating cleanser gently sloughs off dead skin cells with exfoliating enzymes, while honey and pumpkin help keep skin balanced and soothed.
