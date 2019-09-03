While fall is technically still a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped every food, beauty, and wellness brand from overwhelming us with their pumpkin spice products. Late last month, Dunkin’ and Starbucks brought back their pumpkin spice classics and introduced us to some potential new favorites. This week, Krispy Kreme did the same, starting with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut on September 2nd. Think of it as a spiced version of the classic glazed doughnut.
Krispy Kreme’s recent cream-filled additions, from the Reese’s-filled ones to the new classic filled doughnuts, have been embraced by fans. So this week, it also introduced a cheesecake “kreme” filled version of the pumpkin spice doughnut, with a cheesecake drizzle to top it all off.
But the doughnut shop chain knows that even though it’s still summer, you’re probably close to your PSL limit and have already experienced enough “pumpkin spice letdowns” to turn you off PSL season all together. So, the new cheesecake-filled and the original glazed pumpkin spice doughnuts will only be available in stores until Sunday, September 8th, because Krispy Kreme wants you to try its new doughnuts... but if you hate them, it’s totally cool.
(But fret not, Krispy Kreme will be selling its Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and pumpkin spice latte will be available through Thanksgiving. Because pumpkin spice deodorant and candles aside, pumpkin spice doughnuts are the criminally underrated snack of the season.)
Our #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnut is back! ?? Also introducing an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only!?— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2019
Plus, this year we’re offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection! You won't want to miss this deal ? - more info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. pic.twitter.com/OCBdh5NllS
If you’ve been let down by the ambitions of the many pumpkin spice concoctions flooding the market, don’t be ashamed. Take this feeling (and a pumpkin spice product you didn’t like) to a participating Krispy Kreme and they’ll give you any of Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice treats in exchange (and for free!).
According to a Krispy Kreme spokesperson, “Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people.”
