You heard it here first: Doughnut-heads showed up and showed out this past Friday, for National Doughnut Day after Krispy Kreme challenged fans to eat one million free doughnuts. They company also promised a surprise new doughnut flavor and we ventured to guess it might be related to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon-landing. And, we were right.
Our reward? A brand new doughnut flavor was just added to the doughnut shop’s permanent menu. The latest, dubbed the Original Filled Doughnut, is all about firsts. Its release commemorates the Apollo moon landing of 1969, also known as the first time we set foot on the moon.
This is also the first time Krispy Kreme ventured to stuff its original glazed doughnut. Our sweet teeth will have the choice of either classic or chocolate cream filling.
While Oreo’s celebration for the 1969 moon-landing focuses on marshmallow and other moon-motifs, Krispy Kreme took a more alien approach: These space-appropriate treats look like flying saucers of fried dough, filled with cream.
What’s better than a new doughnut? A new free doughnut. On Saturday June 22nd, Krispy Kreme will give everyone a gratis taste of this new treat.
One small bite for man. One giant leap for doughnut-kind! 👨🚀 Original Filled Doughnuts are blasting off in honor of #Apollo11 50th anniversary! 🍩 🚀 #KrispyKreme #RogerThatCommander pic.twitter.com/Ipw1AuRKVa— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 17, 2019
