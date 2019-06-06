Krispy Kreme Wants To Give You A Free Doughnut Tomorrow – No Strings Attached

Grab a tumbler of cold brew the size of your head. Sling a thermos of your best Italian brew over your shoulder. Because tomorrow is National Doughnut Day and Krispy Kreme is preparing to give away one million doughnuts.
The chain with what some fans consider to be the best glazed doughnut has very particular instructions for how we can all claim our free treat: “Visit one of our participating shops.” It’s that simple, but it gets a little dicier in step two: “choose your favorite doughnut.” Luckily, we have until tomorrow, to prepare and learn these steps.
If Krispy Kreme succeeds in giving away a million doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, it will have another doughnut giveaway next month. That giveaway will preview the next doughnut creation to hit stores later in June.
And Krispy Kreme is dropping hints: “it will be out of this world.” Our theory: An “out of this world” treat might be a commemorative space-themed doughnut dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. If we’re lucky, it will incorporate Oreos’ own tribute to the moon-landing, which includes marshmallow moon cream.
It looks like Krispy Kreme is desperate to offload one million doughnuts, because it’s encouraging us to tell our friends, cousins, mamas, butchers, and nail techs to also get to stepping and pick up a freebie of their own.doughnut.
