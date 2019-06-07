It's National Doughnut Day! This Is Where You Can Get A Free Treat

You have holidays, and then you have “holidays” like National Grilled Cheese Day, National Cheese Day, and National Cheese Lover’s Day. On May 15th we celebrate just the chip, because it will be National Chocolate Chip Day. We have a day to celebrate wine and a special separate date for rosé, specifically. Why do we celebrate these things? Well, we don’t always know. But today is National Doughnut Day and this food-item-holiday has a real historical meaning behind it.
During World War I, women were sent to France on behalf of the Salvation Army. Their job was to give soldiers moral and emotional support, which often involved serving comfort foods, like “hot doughnuts,” so the women came to be known as “Doughnut Lassies” or “Doughnut Girls.” The women risked their lives to do the kind of labor that often goes unnoticed by frying up millions of doughnuts. In 1938, the Salvation Army in Chicago decided that June 7th would be National Doughnut Day in honor of these women.
Advertisement
Not everyone likes a history lesson, but we can all agree there’s nothing better than free food. Here are all the restaurants and brands that are taking notes from the Doughnut Lassies and giving away free doughnuts to lift our spirits.
Are you ready for #NationalDonutDay tomorrow, June 7th? 🍩🍩🍩#DunkOut to Dunkin' and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase. pic.twitter.com/44stZ2wNTh— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 6, 2019
Duck Donuts, of Duck, North Carolina, is giving out free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donuts, no purchase necessary.
If you get your morning coffee at any of Cumberland Farms new or newly renovated store locations, you can also grab a free doughnut, to go. From 5:00am to 10:00am.
Walmart is raising the stakes. If Krispy Kreme is trying to give away 1 million doughnuts, then Walmart is aiming for 1.2 million. Your job is to show up at both establishments with an empty stomach.
Advertisement