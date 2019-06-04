Do You Like Cheese? Here's A List Of Places Where You Can Get Free Cheese Today

Putting tomato sauce on bread is cute and all but it’s technically not pizza unless it has heaps of melted cheese on top. Macaroni is just another arts and crafts material without that thick and creamy cheese sauce. Buttered tortillas are hardly food without stretchy cheese sandwiched in between. Dried fruit and crackers on a tray are a joke without wedges of Manchego or brie to give it all meaning. (We’re counting plant-based cheeses for all the vegan and/or milk-averse readers out there!) Without cheese, crackers might go extinct just like doorbells and millennials would probably get blamed for it.
All of this to say that today is National Cheese Day (not to be confused with National Cheese Lover’s Day), and we’re celebrating cheese. Some of our favorite brands and restaurants are showing their love with the below cheesy deals and discounts.
Jack In The Box is teaming up with DoorDash to deliver you free Ultimate Cheeseburgers. With an order of $10 or more, get your extra cheese by using the promo code SAYCHEESE claim your free burger. Free Cheeseburgers will be available all week courtesy of DoorDash, while supplies last.
Jimboy’s Tacos is selling stretchy-oozy quesadillas for just $3.50, just for today, at select Jimboy’s locations.
It’s #NationalCheeseDay TOMORROW and we’re celebrating with $3.50 Cheese Quesadillas‼️🧀🧀 Pair it with your favorite Jimboy’s taco, plate, or burrito! 🌮🌯 Valid one day only, June 4, 2019 at participating locations only. 🙌 Cannot be combined with any other offers. Not valid on app or online orders. #jimboystacos
At Bertucci’s, Tuesdays are for giving. When you buy one large pizza (dine-in or carry out) you can take home a large cheese pizza, for free.
Snuffer’s, in Dallas, is giving out free queso, chips, and salsa with the purchase of an entrée. It also just happens that Tuesday is $5 Classic Cheeseburger Day for reward program members.
