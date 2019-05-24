Let These National Wine Day Deals Help You Start Summer Off Right

There are two kinds of people when it comes to wine shopping: Those who find themselves empty-handed and wandering through their neighborhood trying to flag down a decent bottle with variant success, and those who methodically stock up on wine in advance turned a corner of their kitchen into a little cellar.
Whichever version you are, we can all agree that cheap wine is one of life’s unique joys. Today is National Wine Day, which means that we can all come together and settle our differences over discounted vino. Whether you’re looking for that one Saturday night bottle or have plans to freshen up your summer stash, make sure you check out these National Wine Day deals.
Whole Foods Market is kicking things off with a mega sale if its top-rated rosé wines. The Sommelier Best In Class Spring Wine Sale has bottles for as low as $7.99, with the most expensive buy of the bunch still under $20.
Airbnb is encouraging hosts all over the US to make their May 26th and 27th wine experiences available for booking for a dollar. From hiking wine tours in Oregon to an expert-guided tasting of local wines in Boston, this might just be the weekend to add a wine excursion to your weekend plans.
And because wine is one of the many great unifiers, please enjoy this picture of a dog sippin’ on some canine-safe, rosé.
