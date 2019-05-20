Everything You Can Tell About A Rosé Based On Its Color

Doker likens the winemaking process to how one might prepare a cup of tea. Just like a teabag is left to steep in water, grapes and their skins are left to macerate over the time. The longer the maceration period and the warmer the temperature, the more tannins, flavor, and color the skins will release. How much sugar is in wine is determined in the step after maceration, fermentation, where yeast eats up the sugar to produce alcohol, which is why not all light rosés are dry and not all darker rosés are sweet. The relationship between shade and sugar content is a matter of correlation, not causation.