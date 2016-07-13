Do you usually just grab a bottle of wine on your way to a Saturday night dinner party from the nearest wine store? According to a new study, you may want to plan ahead.
Ibotta, a mobile shopping app that pays consumers cash back on everyday purchases, recently released data that reveals where millennials shop, when, and how they could be saving more money. After all of the research, collected over three years and using 50 million consumer receipts, Ibotta determined the number one thing that all millennials need to know: Wine is the cheapest on Tuesdays.
Okay, the study offers a lot of other useful information, too. Like while weekends are the most expensive time to lap the grocery aisles, bread is the cheapest on Fridays. And if you want the best deals on ice cream you should get over your general dislike of dollar stores and hit up Dollar General.
Ibotta, a mobile shopping app that pays consumers cash back on everyday purchases, recently released data that reveals where millennials shop, when, and how they could be saving more money. After all of the research, collected over three years and using 50 million consumer receipts, Ibotta determined the number one thing that all millennials need to know: Wine is the cheapest on Tuesdays.
Okay, the study offers a lot of other useful information, too. Like while weekends are the most expensive time to lap the grocery aisles, bread is the cheapest on Fridays. And if you want the best deals on ice cream you should get over your general dislike of dollar stores and hit up Dollar General.
The data also cued us in to millennials’ shopping habits. We’re two times more likely to shop at Sephora than non-millennials, and 27% more likely to go to Target. (Obviously— have you seen the latest designer pair-up?) Gen-Y is also 56% more likely to choose a natural grocery store, a.k.a. wait in line at Trader Joe’s.
Ibotta was designed to be the milliennials' coupon, and since its debut in 2012, the app has paid consumers $100 million dollars in cash-back savings. Armed with this new research and with a little planning, you could save some serious cash on purchases you would make anyway. So ditch your last-minute hostess gift habit, and buy the bottle on Tuesday. Or maybe even try a can.
Check out some more of Ibotta's thrifty findings in the graphic below.
Ibotta was designed to be the milliennials' coupon, and since its debut in 2012, the app has paid consumers $100 million dollars in cash-back savings. Armed with this new research and with a little planning, you could save some serious cash on purchases you would make anyway. So ditch your last-minute hostess gift habit, and buy the bottle on Tuesday. Or maybe even try a can.
Check out some more of Ibotta's thrifty findings in the graphic below.
Advertisement