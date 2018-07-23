Story from Food & Drinks

10 Canned Wines That Will Make You A Convert

Elizabeth Buxton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.
Wine in a can? We know, it sounds wrong, but it might just be your summertime savior. Choose your own warm weather adventure — whether it's beaching, weekend camping, impromptu picnics, or perhaps just floating on an inflatable flamingo in your neighbor’s pool — and imagine how next-level any one of those situations would be with a cold can of wine in hand.
Not only does a can make our seasonal boozy drink of choice portable, unbreakable, and easy to open, but it is also effortlessly cool to sip with a straw. Hello, endless Instagrams.
And in order to celebrate these warmer months in style, we've rounded up ten of the BEST canned brands out there. Read on, and start planning your summer sips.
Related Stories
The Best Mini Champagne & Wine Bottles
This Can Holds Almost An Entire Bottle of Rosé
20 Canned Rosés To Order Online This Summer

More from Food & Drinks