10 Canned Wines That Will Make You A Convert

Wine in a can? We know, it sounds wrong, but it might just be your summertime savior. Choose your own warm weather adventure — whether it's beaching, weekend camping, impromptu picnics, or perhaps just floating on an inflatable flamingo in your neighbor’s pool — and imagine how next-level any one of those situations would be with a cold can of wine in hand.
Not only does a can make our seasonal boozy drink of choice portable, unbreakable, and easy to open, but it is also effortlessly cool to sip with a straw. Hello, endless Instagrams.
And in order to celebrate these warmer months in style, we've rounded up ten of the BEST canned brands out there. Read on, and start planning your summer sips.