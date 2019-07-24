The Hottest Public Fingering Stories On Reddit (You’re Welcome)

Public sex is a common kink: one 2017 survey found that 56.4% of men and 43.8% of women were turned on by the idea of having sex in public. And it’s a kink that many people make a reality. One 2015 YouGov survey found that 36% of Americans have already had sex in public.
While technically illegal in many states, public sex is often a misdemeanor rather than a serious crime — and for many people, the taboo is part of what makes it so hot. “The fear of getting caught gives an adrenaline rush that generates excitement and energy throughout your body, which can enhance the physical experience," Sadie Allison, PhD, AASECT-certified sexologist and author of Ride ‘Em Cowgirl! Sex Position Secrets for Better Bucking, previously told Refinery29.
If you’re interested in public sex but not ready to go all-out yet, public fingering is one way to ease into it. You could wear a skirt or dress for easy access, and go commando if you’d like (though pulling your panties to the side might be just as hot). Public fingering can be either a form of foreplay, or you could go ahead and have an orgasm right there (or hey, why not both?).
Or maybe you don’t want to have public sex yourself, but you find reading about it to be really hot. Not all fantasies have to become a reality, after all. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, arousal, or are just curious, we hope you enjoy these public fingering stories from Reddit.