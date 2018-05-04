Prom is nearing, friends are getting engaged, and a summer full of dressed-up occasions is on the horizon. What does that mean for you? You'll need a dress for every. single. one.
For so long, we've been programmed to think that the word "fancy" is synonymous with expensive. But considering most of us only wear a special occasion dress once — maybe twice — it's hard to justify the splurge. Luckily, so many dresses on the less-expensive side of the spectrum still look amazing. And with the right accessories, no one will even know your little silver number cost just $36.
Ahead, we've rounded up 19 fancy frocks that all cost less than $100. Because if you're only spending double digits, just think: You can ball out with an Uber home, too.