Save Daylight & Your Spring Sleep Schedule With These 12 Products

Whether it's winter storms or tax season, unwanted events happen every year — including Daylight Saving Time. And according to certified sleep science coach Becca Fair, "Switching back and forth between daylight saving and standard time can wreak havoc on sleep." If announcing "It's already 10 P.M.!?," and proceeding to fall asleep at 2 A.M. is your post-daylight saving bedtime routine, then you may know the feeling. Plus, with great spring travel plans come not-so great spring jet lag. Fortunately, with a few tips and tricks (aka, worthwhile sleep products), you can restore your snores and catch some serious Z's for all the warm weather days to come.
Advertisement
On top of getting outdoors, taking under-20 minute naps, and gradually adjusting wake times by 15 minute increments, Fair also suggests prioritizing your sleep environment. From linen blackout curtains to caffeine-free nighttime teas, we wrangled 12 product options to help you save daylight and your sleep this equinox and beyond, below.
Tip #1: Blackout Curtains
Fair recommends using blackout curtains to block out exterior light and ensure long, uninterrupted sleep. Score a pair or two of thick curtains for your bedroom and you'll be alive, alert, awake, and enthusiastic come morning. As for airplanes, just make sure to close that window shade and you're good to go.
Tip #2: Sound Machines
Sound machines are quite the snooze-boosting products — and, they come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. For example, Therabody's snazzy SmartGoggles improve sleep quality on the go with their stress-reducing tech as well as a, per their product description, a "multisensory sound therapy experience." Meanwhile, Hatch's sunrise alarm and Loftie's innovative clock support both rests and rises with your choice of natural outdoor sounds. And, somewhat surprisingly, Molekule's top-rated gadget not only purifies the air, but can also lull you to sleep with its gentle whirrs.
Tip #3 Cut Out Caffeine
Ah, caffeine. It's your Daylight Saving saving grace come morning, but your nighttime enemy. "Watch your caffeine intake," says Fair. "Caffeine can stay in your system for up to six hours. So, avoid caffeine-loaded coffee, sodas and other foods and beverages during the second half of your day."
Advertisement
Like Fair says, skip the midday coffee, energy drink, and other caffeine-laced products, and wind down with a sleepy nighttime potion before bed for a complete knockout. Pick something as classic as a cup of chamomile or grab a new wave adaptogen drink made to mellow the mind. Golde's magnesium water boost powder and MUD\WTR's chai, turmeric, cinnamon blend also make for great additions to any sleep routines in need.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.