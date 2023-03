Save Daylight & Your Spring Sleep Schedule With These 12 Products

Whether it's winter storms or tax season, unwanted events happen every year — including Daylight Saving Time . And according to certified sleep science coach Becca Fair , "Switching back and forth between daylight saving and standard time can wreak havoc on sleep." If announcing "It's already 10 P.M.!?," and proceeding to fall asleep at 2 A.M. is your post-daylight saving bedtime routine , then you may know the feeling. Plus, with great spring travel plans come not-so great spring jet lag . Fortunately, with a few tips and tricks (aka, worthwhile sleep products ), you can restore your snores and catch some serious Z's for all the warm weather days to come.