The Secret To Getting The Best Sleep, According To Hotel Experts

Yawn! Welcome to Sleep Week, a seven-day stretch where we source the best buys in the Zzz-catching business — from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us.
Five-star hotels are the masterminds when it comes to orchestrating a good night's sleep. There are many tricks up their sleeves: That's why the sheets look crease-free, pillows are fluffed to perfection, and turndown service — getting the room ready for bedtime — is always on point.
In honor of Sleep Week, we have asked seven top-rated hotels all over the world — from the French Riviera to the Maldives — to share their industry secrets on how to set the scene for an unforgettable snooze. The best part? Based on their tips, we've curated a range of products so you can re-create their five-star sleep rituals. From tech gadgets to improve sleep quality to DIY spa essentials, read ahead to learn how to transform your bedroom into your very own luxury cocoon.
Advertisement
The French-Girl Sleep Routine: Maisons Pariente Hotels
Kimberley Cohen basically lives our dream life: As the founder and artistic director of Maisons Pariente, a French luxury hotel collection including the soon-to-open Le Grand Mazarin in Paris and Hotel Le Coucou Méribel, she is well-versed in the art of chic bedtime routines. "I take a number of steps to relax before going to sleep: I make myself a tea infusion. When I have enough time, I will have a warm bath and light a candle," she says. Her favorite tea blend contains chamomile, honeybush, and lavender — all calming herbal ingredients that can be found in Tealyra's Tranquil Dream Tea.
Kimberly also recommends using a detangling brush to run through your hair before getting into bed, as it helps with relaxation. Dae's Vegan Detangling Brush is a great option since it's made with boar bristles and is suitable on all hair types, wet or dry. "I apply Tata Harper's Aromatic Stress Treatment roll-on to my wrists, which we carry at all of our hotel's spas," she says. "I then get into bed and spend 15 minutes reading a book, which calms me down and allows me to fall asleep quickly." The last part of her sleep puzzle? She uses a good memory foam pillow, like the Tempur-Neck Pillow (which is currently on sale).
Advertisement
Shop the sleep routine:
The Calming Sleep Routine: Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts
If you're into spas or traveling, the Banyan Tree name should sound familiar. The Southeast Asian hospitality giant is behind some of the most lauded luxury spa resorts in locations like Phuket, Bali, and Mexico. "Great sleep hygiene means having both a bedroom environment and daily routines that promote consistent, uninterrupted sleep," says Kim Weller, head of Spa and Wellbeing at the hotel group.
Smart devices like the Dodow Sleep Aid Device can help. "It projects a soft halo light into your bedroom ceiling, which slowly pulses, getting larger and smaller," says Kim. "By synchronizing your breath with the light, you will slow your breathing rate to six breaths per minute, putting you into rest mode." This simple act of slowing your breathing down should help get you to sleep in just eight minutes. She also recommends using a soothing face mist that contains lavender, like Mario Badescu's Facial Spray.
If you tend to sleep hot, pick a bedding material that promotes airflow, like Sweave Bedding's sheets and duvets, made in an ultra-breathable eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell material). Finally, she recommends filling up your room with pleasant smells like bergamot. The Malin + Goetz Bergamot Candle has a powerful scent that will last you for ages.
Shop the sleep routine:
The Digital Detox Sleep Routine: Miraval Resorts
With locations in Austin, the Berkshires, and the Arizona desert, Miraval Resorts is one of the best wellness destinations in America. Its retreats promote the art of rest and reset, which includes a special sleep-oriented package. If you're feeling tense and sore after a long, stressful day, try incorporating aromatherapy into your bath. "At Miraval, we use Sweet Birch and Magnesium Bath Flakes in many of our treatments to ease muscle tension and aid relaxation," says Jacqueline Berry, the hotel's director of Spa and Wellbeing.
Advertisement
"If you're not a bath person, try adding a few drops of Cedarwood Essential Oil into a diffuser, or carefully place droplets on a tissue and put it under your pillow.” adds Jacqueline. The woodsy smell of cedar is an instant de-stresser, and it makes the perfect partner with Vitruvi's Clay Essential Oil Diffuser (on sale for a limited time). For people with have a hard time staying off their screens, Miraval Resorts has prepared a wooden "cell phone bed" in their rooms as a reminder to intentionally unplug prior to winding down and resting. To replicate this at home, try investing in a Cell Phone Lock Box that puts your phone on lockdown and charges it while you're asleep.
Shop the sleep routine:
The Mindful Sleep Routine: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
At a paradise location like the Maldives, it surprisingly still takes a lot of work to foster the ideal environment for slumber. The team at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has the whole sleep routine down pat. First, they serve up a light dinner and encourage guests to allow at least one hour for digestion. Then, they wrap up the day with Nidra yoga — which includes the cat-cow, sun salutation, and tree poses — to reach a deeper state of relaxation. The poses are easy to do at home, but we recommend using Lululemon's The Mat since there's lots of lying down and breathwork.
Advertisement
The hotel recommends winding down from the yoga sesh with an aromatic floral bath. If doing a full-on DIY petal bath sounds a bit time-consuming, try Terra Beauty Bar's Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak, a gorgeous mix of rose petals, Himalayan salt, and Dead Sea salt that will get your skin smelling and looking flawless. To create a peaceful ambiance, the hotel suggests fitting blackout curtains with a PVC blackout liner (like Quince's European Blackout Curtains) and playing chill music to help your body drift to ready-to-sleep mode. Homedics makes a top-reviewed White Noise Machine that's affordable and has good sound quality.
Shop the sleep routine:
The High-Tech Sleep Routine: Pan Pacific London
Sometimes, making everything less of an effort is half the battle for falling asleep. This is the exact philosophy that Pan Pacific Hotel in London used when it designed its hotel rooms. There are light switches by the bed with a nighttime ‘relaxing’ setting. You can avoid getting out of bed and reaching to turn off your lamp by investing in Dreamholder's Touch Control Bedside Lamp, which also comes in a nighttime setting and with a USB dock to charge your phone.
The hotel also has a switch control by the beds for ease of opening and closing the curtains. While it may not be reasonable to install an automatic curtain system in your own room, consider investing in the SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor, which can be hooked to any curtain to help it open or close automatically, and it's controlled by Alexa or Google Home commands.
Advertisement
Bedding is also taken very seriously at Pan Pacific London. The hotel uses the Ooler Sleep System by Chilisleep, a water-based mattress pad with a temperature range from 55 to 115°F, designed to adjust to individual body temperature and ultimately enhance sleep. Pillows at the hotel are filled with a combination of goose down and goose feathers for both comfort and support to encourage sleep fullness. Quince's Luxe Goose Down Pillow, a dreamy feather pillow with two firmness options, is a solid alternative for your own bed.
Shop the sleep routine:
The Pampering Sleep Routine: Raffles Bali
When it comes to building an oasis away from a busy world, Raffles Bali is the expert. The hotel is located in the tourist hotspot of Jimbaran Bay in Bali, but it has managed to feel like a tranquil haven, thanks to a team dedicated to perfecting the art of resting. Guests are provided with weighted eye masks, designed to improve sleep by blocking out light and calming the nervous system through weighted pressure. Saatva's Weighted Silk Eye Mask is a hypoallergenic alternative you can buy (it's made in hand-washable mulberry silk and filled with weighted glass beads).
Perhaps not a surprising tip, but the hotel also promotes lavender products to enhance sleep. Our favorite lavender sleep products include the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray and Neom Organics Real Luxury De-Stress Body Oil. The latter is packed with English lavender and jasmine and smells absolutely incredible for a self-massage. You immediately feel your shoulder knots falling apart since it absorbs so quickly.
Advertisement
The hotel uses bedding with 100% cotton sateen construction, offering maximum softness and the best temperature control because of the wicking capacity of fine cotton. For sateen sheets you can buy for your own bedroom, Ettitude's Signature Sheet Set is our top pick in the category.
Shop the sleep routine:
The Happiness Sleep Routine: Joali Being
Staying at Joali Being is all about sparking joy. The Maldivian island has a suite of wellness programs designed to inspire mental clarity and restore your sleep quality. An on-site herbologist blends various customized oils and scrubs for guests. The magic product they swear by? Essential oils made with frankincense, which can help reduce anxiety and de-clutter your mind. Vitruvi's Soothing Essential Sleep Oil contains pure frankincense, ylang ylang, and vetiver — we recommend blending it with a carrier oil and applying it to sensory spots such as your sternum, wrists, and behind your ears. Additionally, look for products with jasmine, which has a soothing scent that reduces stress and eases tension. Herbivore's Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil is perfect for an at-home spa moment.
According to the hotel, bedsheets with a minimum of 310 thread count are ideal, as it allows for the best air circulation and therefore maximum comfort and sleep. Parachute's Percale Sheet Set is made with long-staple Egyptian cotton that feels buttery soft and gets even better with age. Herbal refreshments are also recommended before bedtime: The Calm Herbal Tea from Buddha's Herbs contains a medley of soothing ingredients, such as lemon balm, passionflower, chamomile, and valerian.
Advertisement
Shop the sleep routine:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.