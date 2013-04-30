Named after cities that Laub has been inspired by — St. Bart's swimsuits, Capri sunglasses, and Lisbon bikini tops, to name a few — the individual pieces come together to create looks exuding an effortless, yet poignant, sense of ease. Minimalist and classic while simultaneously luxurious and colorful, the lookbook invites you to spend some time in the sun with the cool kids. Instant glamour guaranteed.