Sometimes, the smallest of things make the strongest of statements. That's the philosophy that Anna Laub, creative director and founder of PRISM, has fused into her newest eyewear and swimwear collections. Obsessed with even the tiniest details, Laub has created summer staples for individuals who are understated, fashion-foward, and thoughtful when picking their clothing. She designs for men and women who love strong aesthetics and are interested in the quality of the products that they interact and surround themselves with.
Named after cities that Laub has been inspired by — St. Bart's swimsuits, Capri sunglasses, and Lisbon bikini tops, to name a few — the individual pieces come together to create looks exuding an effortless, yet poignant, sense of ease. Minimalist and classic while simultaneously luxurious and colorful, the lookbook invites you to spend some time in the sun with the cool kids. Instant glamour guaranteed.