An Exclusive Discount On A TikTok-Famous Fashion Brand

According to Kim Zorn — the Global Performance Director at Princess Polly — the very popular (and affordable) Aussie fashion label's customer is "Gen Z, trend-driven, social media savvy, and has their finger on the pulse of what’s hot." This is a description that, after further investigation, absolutely checks out here in the states, where fashion TikTokkers have caught onto Princess Polly and its treasure trove of Instagram-ready, Y2K-inspired clothes. (We're thinking of one hyped-up style, in particular, that went viral this past summer: The Love Galore Romper .) A stark 180 from the sweatsuits of the pandemic, Princess Polly's usually under-$100 wares are all about getting out and being seen in; there's no shortage of satiny tops, chunky boots, bodycon dresses, and oversized blazers to shackets. Though the brand's been well-known in Australia since 2010, its sights are now set on becoming a global sensation; Zorn tells Refinery29 that there's a second HQ in Los Angeles and a distribution center ready to service the growing, trend-forward U.S. fanbase with easy online transactions, fast shipping, and top-notch customer service. To get Refinery29 readers better acquainted, Princess Polly is treating us to. For a sampling of the brand's top styles and a bit more background on its give-back and "Earth Club" initiatives, scroll on.