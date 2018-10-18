We're not going to sit here and say 2018 was a perfect year. A perfect year does not exist, and even if it did, it would not be this one. This year has held one disconcerting progression after another.
Still, it has been a memorable year. On a near weekly basis, the internet bursts with a new craze, from BDE to "baby shark challenge" dances. The pop culture gods have been generous, too, bestowing upon us characters to love, music videos to gawk at, and moments to meme-ify — most recently, A Star is Born has gotten the meme treatment.
This Halloween, channel the spirit of 2018 and embody one of this year's moments. You've probably checked off the evergreen costumes of zombie, princess, and ghost. This year, veer towards the cutting edge. Here are the 2018 trends you can turn into a conversation-starting costume.