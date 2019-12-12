7:20 a.m. — Thursdays are pretty much my earliest morning because I have to be on campus for an 8 a.m. class. I drag myself out of bed, brush my teeth, apply some quick makeup, and get out the door. Just my luck, a guy that I kind of used to date is in my class. I thank myself for not rushing out of the house without putting myself together first. I try my best to ignore the guy for the rest of class and get the hell out of there as soon as it's over.