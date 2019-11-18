A Week At A University In Ohio That Costs $12,000 A Year

10:30 p.m. — My friend, E., comes to my apartment to hang out. We make drinks and watch the Netflix show about glass blowing and eat fruit snacks and then go to my room so I can get ready. We watch Key and Peele and Dave Chappelle videos on my laptop. Our friend invites us to a party at his house on the other side of campus so I order an Uber to go there since it would be a 30-minute walk. I am logged into my dad's account on Uber because he has money on it from a gift card. At the party, I end up getting into a political debate with my friend who invited me over. He is a Trump supporter and I am definitely not, but it's never been brought up between us before. We talk about our upbringings and why we feel how we do, but it doesn't end up being aggressive. I don't feel any negative feelings towards him since I knew his beliefs beforehand from Twitter.