6 p.m.— After the movie, I check up on the old man dog, and the dogs I'm housesitting for. I see on Snapchat that my roommates were doing a whole photoshoot outside the apartment and didn't tell me about it. That bums me out a bit so I try and head over there ASAP so I stop feeling weird. This summer, my boyfriend was in Austin so we lived together. My roommates were super weird about it and said they felt betrayed that I was leaving (I didn't really understand their argument). The whole time, I was only a three-minute drive away and still came over to their apartment to do laundry, but none of them talked to me, and I only did anything with J. if I asked. Even now that I've been back, the dynamic has been super weird and they'll go and do a lot of stuff without inviting me. I said something to them about it and they've been better about at least inviting me places, but things have still felt odd.