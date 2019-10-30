6 p.m. — My boyfriend is working late tonight, so I leash up the dogs for a long, cold walk. L. and I adopted our first dog together two years ago and our second dog a year and a half later. Our older dog is a pit that was adopted and abandoned twice by the time he was four months old and our second is a total mutt that used to pee anytime someone touched her. We adopted them both through a local humane society. Each dog was $250 and the humane society paid for neutering, all vet bills up to adoption, and microchipping. These dogs bring so much joy into our lives but are a lot of work. We've trained and supported them and now they're both are so loving, healthy, and loyal. Back home, I start browning ground turkey and add taco seasonings. I shred cheddar cheese and warm tortillas in the oven, mash beans, and slice an avocado. Everything is ready by the time L. gets home and we sit down to watch the newest episode of Prodigal Son on Hulu.