5 p.m. — I leave work at 5 on the dot to go meet B. at Starbucks. Of course, the Starbucks is full so we awkwardly walk around and look for somewhere else to go, finally landing on Pret. We actually have a shockingly healthy discussion about how I have not been okay since I lost my job a few months ago. I suffer from abandonment issues and extreme perfectionism, so being fired for no good reason set me back about two years in therapy sessions. I tell B. that I need him to sympathize with me and validate my emotions instead of always trying to turn them around. He says he needs me to hold him accountable and tell him if he is hurting me. We agree that I don't have enough positivity around me right now and that I am struggling to crawl out of my hole but that we are in it together.