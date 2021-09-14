11 Plus-Size Dresses For Your Business Casual Work Wardrobe

A business casual dress code can be confusing for anyone. More often than not, it can lead to standing in front of an overflowing closet wondering what the term “business casual” even means — and whether the particular occasion or job leans more business or more casual. The dress code is fairly open to interpretation, meaning you really need to be attuned to how your office applies its rule. If you’re plus size, then finding business casual clothing can be even more of a struggle.
First up: Figuring out the dress code itself and just how formal (or informal) it leans, depending on the workplace or professional event. Next, you have to find clothing that actually fits your personal style. Add in trying to find something in a size above a 12 into the mix, things get harder almost instantly. Luckily, the world of business casual clothing has expanded quite a bit in recent years and it's more inclusive than ever before. But wading through all the boring gray to find pieces that actually speak to your personal style can be pretty overwhelming unless you know where to look.
To make things as easy as possible for you, here are 11 of the best business casual dresses for plus-size shoppers to get you started.
