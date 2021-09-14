11 Plus-Size Dresses For Your Business Casual Work Wardrobe

First up: Figuring out the dress code itself and just how formal (or informal) it leans, depending on the workplace or professional event. Next, you have to find clothing that actually fits your personal style. Add in trying to find something in a size above a 12 into the mix, things get harder almost instantly. Luckily, the world of business casual clothing has expanded quite a bit in recent years and it's more inclusive than ever before. But wading through all the boring gray to find pieces that actually speak to your personal style can be pretty overwhelming unless you know where to look.