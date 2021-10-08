The Ultimate Plus-Size Coats To Upgrade Your Winter Style

As the days grow shorter and the nights longer, the drop in degrees becomes more and more of a reality and our light fall jackets become more and more obsolete. It's time to face it: the bone-chilling temperatures of winter are coming, and it's important to get prepared now by filling out any gaps in your cold-weather wardrobe. While properly fitting plus-size tights, player-friendly sweater vests, and a good pair of jeans are all important, we must not forget the most important defense against those cold temps: the coat. Shopping for a coat in person can be incredibly limited for the plus-size shopper. Shopping online is often the answer to finding the best and widest range of plus-size coats you'll actually want to wear.
The days of limited stylish, plus-size coats are no more. Protection from the frosty is possible without donning that dingy, depressing coat that brings no joy. Whether you're in need of a stylish trench, faux-fur winter warrior, or a versatile puffer, finding the proper (and attractive) coat to stand up to the fierce dip in temperature is imperative. Click ahead for 12 plus-size coats that'll better equip you to accept your wintery fate.
