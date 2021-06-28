The Best Plus-Size Maxi-Dresses To Sport All Summer Long

It’s summer dress season, and everywhere you look there’s a beautiful plus-size person donning flowy frocks of all shapes and sizes in the boldest colors and prints. And while we’ve got love for hem length all along the height spectrum, we’re here today to make a case for the tried-and-true maxi dress by giving you some solid plus-size options to rock all summer long.
One reason to love the maxi dress is its relentless versatility — depending on your styling and accessorizing creativity, the options are endless. You can tie the side of it to make it a midi dress for the day or add a light jacket for a layered-up look. When the mercury begins to dip slightly with the turning of leaves, they’ll play nice with insulating layers like turtlenecks and leggings.
Whether you’re looking to round out your assortment of summer wardrobe staples or you just want to beef up your long sundress repertoire, we’ve rounded up some of the best maxi frocks a person could want. Click through the scrumptious sartorial options below, and let us know what your favorite things to wear over summer in the comments.
