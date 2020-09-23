Camila Mendes’ Plaid Face Mask Is Sold Out — Here Are 7 Like It For Fall

When it comes to protective face masks, there really is no limit to how many different styles one can get away with buying. The need to purchase more is only heightened when a new season arrives, meaning a whole new set of trendy options to choose from. And already since we felt the first gust of fall wind last week, a passing of the torch has occurred in the mask department. Suddenly, it isn’t frilly and floral styles à la Kate Middleton that people are shopping for, but rather, more autumnal offerings like these leather masks. Another fall must in the mask department? Plaid masks.
Riverdale star Camila Mendes was the first to kick-start this trend when, over the summer, she showcased a yellow-and-black plaid mask courtesy of NY-based sustainable brand Collina Strada. Mendes went on to wear the mask a number of times throughout July and August, which she paired with black, high-waisted jeans and a grungy Saint Laurent T-shirt during a grocery store run and cropped T-shirts with cut-offs while grabbing coffee.
Unfortunately, Mendes’ go-to face mask is no longer available — that is, unless you’d like to sew it yourself, in which case, there are instructions on the Collina Strada website. If DIY isn’t your style, there are plenty of other worthy plaid face masks on the market just waiting to be introduced into your fall wardrobe. Shop our favorites below.
