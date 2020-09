Camila Mendes’ Plaid Face Mask Is Sold Out — Here Are 7 Like It For Fall

When it comes to protective face masks , there really is no limit to how many different styles one can get away with buying. The need to purchase more is only heightened when a new season arrives, meaning a whole new set of trendy options to choose from. And already since we felt the first gust of fall wind last week, a passing of the torch has occurred in the mask department. Suddenly, it isn’t frilly and floral styles à la Kate Middleton that people are shopping for, but rather, more autumnal offerings like these leather masks . Another fall must in the mask department? Plaid masks.