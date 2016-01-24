You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We've declared over and over again that getting personal with your clothing is having a moment — pins, patches, and embroidery are back, taking all of your jeans and denim jackets to the next level. But it's the culture of pin creating, collecting, and trading that has really captured our attention — and introduced us to a variety of witty and impressive artists taking this hipster subculture by storm.
There's one brand in particular that's made itself a fashion-crowd favorite. Pintrill, which makes covetable enamel pins, collaborates with relevant creators and only produces limited quantities, meaning they don't last long. And since the meme-like, pop-culture-referencing pins sell out on the regular, we had to get the scoop on what the hot item of the moment is.
According to our friends at Pintrill, the "Fresher Than You" pin, designed by London-based artist Sammy Moore, is flying off the shelves. Originally released in green for those who rep New York City, hometown-fanatics loved it so much that the brand worked with Moore to design Chicago (red) and Los Angeles (blue) versions of the pin, which hit stores this week. And since they're part of a special collection, the brand only produced a certain amount (and they aren't going to be restocked).
So, if you want to show your friends just how fresh you are, it's time to make moves on this $12 statement-maker. Click through to add the piece to your virtual cart, and scope out some other pins we love — in the likely event this hot-ticket item sells out.
