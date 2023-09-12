This PinkCherry Suction Vibrator Feels Like An Industrial-Strength Vacuum (& It’s 69% Off!)

We can't put together a list of the best online sex toy stores without including PinkCherry, but somehow this mega-retailer for sex toys has managed to stay a well-kept secret. The Canada-based store has some of the lowest prices for the best vibrators on the market. We've seen deals we can barely believe are real, such as the beloved Satisfyer Pro at a lower price than its Amazon Black Friday/Cyber Monday best (a whopping 67% off its OG price!) and the TikTok-viral rose at such an affordable rate you could buy a whole bouquet. So, when we saw a 69%-off deal on a top-rated PinkCherry suction vibrator, as a part of its Fall Frenzy Blowout sale, we knew we needed to take it for a round ourselves.
After all, we are always on the hunt for the next best vibrator (especially the best suction vibrator!), and we've tried a lot of them, so our data is robust. And since we are not sexual pleasure gatekeepers, we're pleased to tell you exactly how PinkCherry's Happy Little Sucker stacks up among the long list of our fan-favorite suction toys. Reader: It holds its own. Scroll ahead for all the specs to see if this suction toy might be the Happy Little Sucker for you.
“
The suction is so strong that I can literally stick it on my finger and dangle the toy without holding onto it. Insane.
pinkcherry reviewer
”
At first glance, Happy Little Sucker doesn't look like your traditional suction vibrator. While most just use a vacuum-like suction function to surround the clit with non-touch stim, HLS's mouth is filled with tiny ticklers to stimulate your clit, simultaneously sucking and vibrating for a sensation unlike anything else (or so the reviews promise).
I am surprised at how light and ergonomic the vibrator is to hold. Though she's a little heftier in size than my other suction vibrators, the longer handle and head give it a unique shape that's easier to hold and maneuver.
“
Feels like a vacuum.
pinkcherry reviewer
”
When I receive a new vibrator, I like to test out the feel on my finger or palm before placing it between my legs. I've learned through much trial and error that this is the way to go for two reasons. One, it helps me decide how aroused I need to be before placing it against my sensitive bits (some motors are so strong, even on their lowest setting), and two, it gives me the opportunity to scroll through all the intensities and patterns before I'm too aroused (I can't count the number of toys I've put down before reaching the highest intensity or pattern because I came too quickly). So, for research's sake, the hand always gets to try things out first.
I'm particularly glad I did with this Happy Little Sucker because word of warning: Even on its lowest intensities, it is strong. Not only is it strong, but it is also loud. Even with a few reviews complaining about the noise, I wasn't prepared for the sound. I think the motor must need to be super-charged because of the dual-suction and vibration settings. If you have a roommate or even thin walls, you might want to skip this purchase.
I was a little disappointed at how many patterns there were. My clit tends to enjoy a steady vibration best (or, at least, that's what it needs to get me to orgasm), so the wide variety of vibration patterns didn't do much for me. That turned out to be unimportant, though, because the suction was so strong on the first of 12 settings that I didn't need to explore anything else. In fact, the combination of industrial-strength suction power and the little dancing ticklers inside the mouth pushed me over the edge into a powerful, scream-worthy orgasm.
“
You could give a hickey with this little bad girl.
pinkcherry reviewer
”
Although I tend to need a bit of placement help in order to find "the spot" with suction vibrators, HLS's flexible head was able to find it nearly immediately. In fact, it was so strong on its first try that I screamed out (perhaps too loudly) and scared my dog out of her mid-afternoon nap. Many of the reviews talked about loving the sensation on their nipples, and I could definitely see how. While most vibrators are static in their shape, the Happy Little Sucker was able to bend and flex and move around until it found the best angle to latch onto (I say that as if that took more than .5 seconds, ha!). There were one or two reviews that said they were disappointed with the lack of power (I assume based on the other reviews), but I cannot fathom how that is possible (they must have steel-trapped vaginas).
Based on the sheer versatility, strength, and affordability of this sex toy, I highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys a suction vibrator. And for its current sale price (a mere $40!), I'd be a fool not to tell you to run and grab it while supplies still last.
If you already have this Little Sucker, or are in the market for something else, PinkCherry has a bottomless treasure trove of well-loved sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. Right now, with code FALL, you can take up to 80% off some of its best-selling vibrators. Browse a few of our faves (at unbeatable prices) below.
