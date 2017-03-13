This Just May Be The Edgiest Way To Wear Pink Makeup

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Words like feminine, ethereal, and romantic often come to mind when we think of pink makeup. But that doesn't mean the color can't be edgy or cool — it just depends on how you apply it. Rather than going for sheer washes of color, opt for something bold and daring like the look in the video above.
Press play above to see our coolest take on the pink makeup trend, then scroll down to check out the step-by-step breakdown.
Step 1. Using a white eyeliner pencil (we used this one) apply a reverse wing to your bottom lashline.
Step 2. Apply the same white product onto the inner corners of your eyes and extend the color into your crease.
Step 3. Layer a matte pink eyeshadow (like Fierce Fuschia from Maybelline) over the white liner using a dense eyeshadow brush.
