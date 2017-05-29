This piece is that certain kind of mustard hue that's just bold enough to work on a variety of skin tones. And even though floral print is definitely nothing new, the flared sleeves and wear-anywhere silhouette add a fresh touch. Basically, this is the dress we want to live in all summer long, and with some white sneakers and a basket bag, we'll be feelin' good, dancing down the sidewalk, Hollywood-musical style.