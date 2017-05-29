You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We know, we know: Yellow is not everyone's favorite color. But hear us out: You've seen a small, little-known movie called La La Land, right? Well, this dress gives us total Emma Stone in La La Land vibes, and that may have something to do with why it's currently selling out on Petite Studio.
This piece is that certain kind of mustard hue that's just bold enough to work on a variety of skin tones. And even though floral print is definitely nothing new, the flared sleeves and wear-anywhere silhouette add a fresh touch. Basically, this is the dress we want to live in all summer long, and with some white sneakers and a basket bag, we'll be feelin' good, dancing down the sidewalk, Hollywood-musical style.
Click ahead to scoop up this easy summer frock before it's completely sold out (you can score it for 20% right now with promo code "MEM20."), along with some similar, equally-sunny options in case it's gone. Now if only the rain would hold off...