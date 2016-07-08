Story from Trend Tracker

Do You Know About 'Personal Jewelry?'

Connie Wang
For the past few years, you couldn't read a fashion magazine without seeing styling advice that included, "and top it off with a piece of statement jewelry!" Bib necklaces, mixed-media earrings, cocktail rings, and arm parties were an essential part of the early-2010s outfit, and the variety of statements each made all seemed to be variations of "LOOK! ME! OVER HERE!"
These days, the statement is less a shout and more a purr. Jewelry trends have shifted to be smaller, more subtle, and more permanent, too. Instead of baubles you switch out every day to match your mood and outfit, the most exciting jewelry coming out these days are pieces that you put on once and never take off. They're pieces you don't notice on other people until you're having a conversation with them — chain necklaces, simple rings, and pretty hoops that become as much a part of your body as a tattoo. It's personal jewelry — not statement jewelry — and it's a refreshing new normal.
Advertisement
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
In God We Trust Custom Sweet Nothing Necklace, $40, available at In God We Trust; Ariel Gordon Over the Tee Star Lariat Necklace, $545, available at Ariel Gordon; Bing Bang NYC Round Hammered Bangle, $95, available at Bing Bang NYC; Miss Crofton Maisie-Sheer Tulle Bra with Daisy Embroidery, $57, available at Miss Crofton; Lane Bryant underwear
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
In God We Trust Custom Sweet Nothing Necklace, $40, available at In God We Trust; Ariel Gordon Over the Tee Star Lariat Necklace, $545, available at Ariel Gordon; Bing Bang NYC Round Hammered Bangle, $95, available at Bing Bang NYC; Miss Crofton Maisie-Sheer Tulle Bra with Daisy Embroidery, $57, available at Miss Crofton
Gossamer-thin layered chains are replacing a million rings or stacked friendship bracelets as the jewelry hoarder's look du jour. Keep it all in the same metal family or mix it up for a magpie effect.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Calvin Klein bralette and short; Ariel Gordon ring; Forever 21 earrings
Justine Clenquet Tattoo Bracelet in Gold, $61, available at Justine Clenquet; Born from Rock Aquamarine Eye Ring, $125, available at Born from Rock; Topshop socks.
.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Calvin Klein bralette and short; Ariel Gordon ring; Forever 21 earrings
Justine Clenquet Tattoo Bracelet in Gold, $61, available at Justine Clenquet; Born from Rock Aquamarine Eye Ring, $125, available at Born from Rock; Topshop socks; Athletech Walford White Slide Sandal, $7.99, available at KMart.
One of the first rules of statement jewelry is to pare it back — wearing big earrings, necklaces, and rings is too much of a look. Ironically, that minimal approach doesn't apply when you're working with minimalist jewelry. Don't be afraid of going for broke and wearing it all.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Calvin Klein ring (on right hand); In God We Trust Mom Signet Ring (on left hand), $70, available at In God We Trust; In God We Trust bracelet; Bing Bang NYC necklace; Cosabella Dolce Lowrider Bikini in Savannah Pink, $32, available at Cosabella; Cosabella Dolce Lowrider Bikini in Savannah Pink, $32, available at Cosabella; Tylynn Nguyen tank.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Calvin Klein ring (on right hand); In God We Trust Mom Signet Ring (on left hand), $70, available at In God We Trust; In God We Trust bracelet; Bing Bang NYC necklace; Cosabella Dolce Lowrider Bikini in Savannah Pink, $32, available at Cosabella; Cosabella Dolce Lowrider Bikini in Savannah Pink, $32, available at Cosabella; Tylynn Nguyen tank.
The best kinds of jewelry are the ones with personal stories. Whether it's the mix of gemstones, a bracelet you got during a game-changer trip, or a ring that reminds you of a particular feeling, these items are little amulets you carry with you at all times.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Ariel Gordon necklace; Born From Rock Single Gold Pendulum Mini-Hoop, $115, available at Born From Rock; Bing Bang NYC Tiny Marquis Ring Opal Crystal Ring, $70, available at Bing Bang NYC; Bing Bang NYC Bad Bitch Ring Set, $125, available at Bing Bang NYC; Miss Crofton Dominique Soft Jersey Leotard, $61, available at Miss Crofton; Soffe shorts.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Ariel Gordon necklace; Born From Rock Single Gold Pendulum Mini-Hoop, $115, available at Born From Rock; Bing Bang NYC Tiny Marquis Ring Opal Crystal Ring (left hand), $70, available at Bing Bang NYC; Bing Bang NYC Bad Bitch Ring Set (left hand), $125, available at Bing Bang NYC; Bing Bang ring (right hand).
The midi-ring was perhaps the first big trend to come out of this genre of jewelry. While it was cool to aggressively stack tiny gold rings on all your fingers, these days, a curated approach seems fresher. Choose two or three rings to wear on your second knuckle — and that's it! Skip the traditional ring for a deliberately forward-thinking look.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Marieyat G-Tang Top in Baby Blue, $65, available at Marieyat; Marieyat G-Tang Brief in Baby Blue, $60, available at Marieyat; Bing Bang NYC Tiny Baguette Necklace in Blue Grey Crystal, $85, available at Bing Bang; Justine Clenquet earrings.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Marieyat G-Tang Top in Baby Blue, $65, available at Marieyat; Marieyat G-Tang Brief in Baby Blue, $60, available at Marieyat; In God We Trust TCB Ring in Brass, $40, available at In God We Trust; In God We Trust Flat Top Ring in Brass, $40, available at In God We Trust.
If you thought signet rings only belonged on the pinky fingers of flashy (male!) wheelers and dealers, it might be time to reconsider. Whether etched or left plain, a simple gold or silver signet looks striking in an understated way (especially if you leave the pinstriped suit and cigar at home).
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Base Range Emily Velour Bra, $55, available at Base Range; Bing Bang NYC earrings.
.
Photographed by Mayan Toledano.
Base Range Emily Velour Bra, $55, available at Base Range; Cacique Sassy Cotton High Leg Brief Panty in Petal Pink, $10, available at Lane Bryant; Bing Bang NYC earrings; It’s Me and You sweater.
Even if you've worn hoops all your life, there are so many beautiful, simple versions out now that there's something new for you to try out. Twisted, warped hoops keep things surreal, while a bouquet of sparkles makes a basic hoop a little more flashy.
Advertisement

More from Trends