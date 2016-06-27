This Peel-Off Lip Tint Video Is Strangely Mesmerizing

In recent years, lip stains and tints have taken over the lipstick category. Which is actually not all that surprising — who among us can be bothered to reapply lipstick every hour or so? That's why lip stains resonate with us so profoundly: They appeal to lazy girls.
So when peel-off lip products that promise hours upon hours of wear started making the online rounds, I decided to grab a tube and give it a try. (Our gorgeous model Arielle Tillett, shown in the video above, tried it too.) The product, which is essentially a peel-off lip mask that imparts a lasting stain, sounded way too good to be true.
The gel — purchased on a recent trip to Singapore, although a similar product is available on Memebox in the U.S. — feels thick and a little creamy. I applied it straight from the tube, but a lip brush would probably help you get crisper lines. Once the gel is on, all you have to do is wait...for 20 minutes.
This is where things get tricky. Since the gel is rather goopy, you can't really open your mouth or speak while you're waiting because it will get all over your teeth (it ain't cute). So grab a book, stream a meditation, or Netflix and solo chill, because the best results come from undisturbed product. Once it's dry to the touch, start peeling from the outer corners. You're left with a deep stain that truly lasts all day. If you need a dose of moisture, layer a balm or gloss on top.
I wouldn't say this is a product fit for everyday use. The texture is a little unwieldy, and I don't generally have a spare 20 minutes in the morning for application. It could be great for a night out, or a long-lasting weekend look. And if you want to try something truly innovative, it's definitely worth a test-drive.
