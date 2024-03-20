The Path to Citizenship Is Nearly Impossible. These Groups Aim to Help

My experience during my citizenship interview wasn’t too bad. Still, now that I work as an interpreter for immigration cases, I have had negative experiences as an interpreter. For example, I took an elderly lady, about 70 years old, who had memory problems. She even had a document from her doctor to prove it. Still, during her citizenship interview, the immigration officer asked her insistently about specific dates, things my client no longer remembered, and that was precisely why she brought a document about her medical condition. The immigration officer was a bit rude in the way she was treating my client. She denied her application. After the incident, I filed a complaint with the supervisor about how my client was treated because it was unfair.