The Path to Citizenship Is Nearly Impossible. These Groups Aim to Help

I came here when I was 10 years old in 2001 on a tourist visa with my parents when there was a big economic implosion in my country. We ended up deciding to leave our country. We overstayed our tourist visas. At the time, my parents thought it would be easier to adjust our status. My dad had a sister in New Jersey, and he thought he could do a family petition without realizing that the process was more complicated and lengthier than he assumed. Then 9/11 happened five or six months after we got here. That made everything more difficult. I ended up staying undocumented for 12 years or so and was later able to get my papers through a marriage petition.