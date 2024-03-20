The Path to Citizenship Is Nearly Impossible. These Groups Aim to Help

"The citizenship oath ceremony is a meaningful and emotional occasion. It’s the culmination of years of hard work, endless worries, and tons of paperwork. Nevertheless, with limited avenues to citizenship and a load of immigration difficulties, this day feels distant for many immigrants."
"It’s a system that needs an overhaul, especially when it comes to some of the most vulnerable groups like Black Latines and trans Latines."
Ana María González
"Without a doubt, in this process, I experienced more prejudice than a non-trans person."
Thomas Kennedy
"For me, being a U.S. citizen means peace of mind in terms of not having to live with the anxiety of any encounter with police resulting in my possible detention and deportation."
Luz Mack
"Unfortunately, in this country, they need that proof to understand that you not only are from here but also deserve to stay here. And, you know, have the same opportunities as anyone else, even as the people born here."
Gabriela Orellana
"As a Latina, accessing citizenship was more difficult for me because sometimes, they think because we have an accent, we are not capable of doing certain things."