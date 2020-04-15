6 Ways To Test-Drive The Pastel Eyeshadow Trend For Spring

Enjoying spring weather will feel a little different this year as we limit our time spent outside of our homes. Still, that doesn't mean we can't recreate full-bloom vibes with our choice of makeup — namely, a rainbow of mood-boosting pastels, which were also a major red-carpet beauty trend last year.
Colorful palettes bring the party with bold hues, but pastels deliver on a garden-party mood that feels equal parts playful and modern. Between single shadows and palettes large and small, all things mint, periwinkle, lilac, rose, and more are already budding this year. Ahead, our pick of the best pastel eyeshadows to instantly brighten your day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.