This Eco-Conscious Brand Is Taking You To The Tropics With Its Latest Collection

The temperatures are officially peaking, but sweatshirts and sweatpants are still the rage. We know this because our data consistently shows hyped add-to-cart activity whenever we update our roundup of matching sweatsuits. (We see you, comfy-seeking readers.)
Besides, what's not to love about swathing your body in ultimate softness as we barrel forward into the hazy, lazy days of summer . . . right? Okay, so maybe it's time to rethink the fleece-lined long-sleeve and ankle-length versions, but nixing the fuzzy stuff doesn't mean you have to put this nonchalant ensemble on hold. Here to set a new standard is "material science" fashion brand Pangaia with the salient solution of the season: a lightweight and breathable shorts-and-tee sweatsuit featuring colors inspired by tropical flowers and fruits. (Don't worry, full-limbed styles are also available.)
The brand, known for its lineup of high-quality hoodies and sweatpants made from earth-friendly fabrics, has recently launched its Tropics Capsule, which features a tight edit of four lush hues that nod to the largest tropical rainforest in the world: the Amazon. The colorways — Passion Flower Purple, Papaya, Jade Vine, and Dragon Fruit Red — celebrate the region's vibrant wildlife and its indigenous tribes. Plus, proceeds are donated to Togetherband, an org dedicated to supporting and preserving the Amazon communities.
And, don't let the "sweat" in sweatsuit deter you. These Pangaia pieces are made from 100% organic cotton that's breezy enough to wear year-round. In keeping with the brand's eco-minded ethos, all the plant fibers used are natural and biodegradable, and 95% of the water used in the production of these pieces comes from rainfall, protecting the nonrenewable water resources that would otherwise be uprooted from the ground.
Below, shop the collection in all four colorways. Whether you opt for a matchy-matchy or a color-blocked moment is up to you.
