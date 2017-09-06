For her latest release, designer Paige Adams-Geller brought back her favorite collaborator Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to create a model-off-duty arsenal inspired by the L.A. nightlife scene. From gold sequined blazers to silky one-shoulder blouses, the wears shine when paired with black denim or layered together for a more advanced style move. Check out the standout pieces we're coveting ahead, along with Huntington-Whiteley's carefree styling advice for each. It's almost as if the supermodel offered to dress you herself.