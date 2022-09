I'm actually not a huge, huge makeup person. In terms of my skin, it’s so sensitive, so I have to be really careful on what I put on it. I’m very picky because I don't really like the way makeup feels on my skin. I would say I'm very much a no-makeup person Monday through Friday. But on the weekends — especially in the summer — I need a foundation to really last because I don't have the time to like touch it up; I'm always going on the weekends. That's why I really do love Revolution Beauty. I like that you can get it at Ulta, because I have one literally two blocks away from me. It really is so light.. I was seeing all these girls try their new IRL Filter Longwear Foundation on TikTok, saying how it lasted 16 hours.