DESORBO: Because it has to flow. I mean, it's like a full piece of artwork when you're doing like, okay, what hair goes with this outfit? Some hair really doesn't go with a certain outfit — if I'm wearing like a backless top, I want my hair up. I want you to notice that I picked this backless shirt, I want to put a hoop earring on with it, and I want my makeup to also coincide with the whole look.