There was a time, not too long ago, when BB creams completely swept the beauty landscape. The foundation-meets-moisturizer hybrids — which originated in Germany , or was it South Korea ? — felt like the kind of innovation we had been waiting for all of our lives. And then, as quickly as they populated our top shelves, they were gone. Maybe it was the onslaught of CC and DD creams that made us, well, OD on the idea. Or maybe it was more dramatic, makeup-heavy looks, like contouring or dewy-dumpling skin , that got us all caught up.