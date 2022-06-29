There was a time, not too long ago, when BB creams completely swept the beauty landscape. The foundation-meets-moisturiser hybrids — which originated in Germany, or was it South Korea? — felt like the kind of innovation we had been waiting for all of our lives. And then, as quickly as they populated our top shelves, they were gone. Maybe it was the onslaught of CC and DD creams that made us, well, OD on the idea. Or maybe it was more dramatic, makeup-heavy looks, like contouring or dewy-dumpling skin, that got us all caught up.
But we're woman enough to admit when we're wrong: Considering their usefulness in providing legit coverage, sun protection, and a believable glow all in one, we never should have strayed so far from BB creams in the first place. Plus, because some of our favourite formulas are also packed with hydrators like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and botanically-derived oils, they're key for keeping your complexion from losing its cool in the midst of moisture-sucking season.
Sometimes rich and creamy, sometimes gel-like, BB creams can get you that highly-coveted your-skin-but-better finish and provide much-needed protection against the elements, too. Naturally, this month marks the perfect time to pull them out of retirement — and now it's our go-to foundations that are getting pushed to the back of the cabinet in favour of the lightweight skin-healing formulas ahead.
