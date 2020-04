The key here is that the blazer doesn't fit, and it's not supposed to. It's a menswear-inspired jacket tailored for the body of someone who's both taller and broader, thus falling dramatically from my shoulders and taking my torso with it — the same way a giant throw can swallow half of a couch. And that's exactly the point, because the more fabric the garment has, the more room you've got to chill, work, nap, and revel in whatever charming hobby it is that you've picked up over the past month (I'm looking at you, puzzle people ). An oversized blazer rarely wrinkles ... or at least features a distracting enough print where you can't tell if it has. It's sharp but not suffocating. It's your wardrobe's equivalent of that friend you can count on to get you out of a sticky situation, transporting you swiftly from couch to cyber meeting with no extra layers or accessories required.