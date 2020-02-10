The Jewelry That Deserved A Closer Look From Last Night’s Oscars



On the red carpet, the spotlight is usually on the clothes. But, should we be paying closer attention to the jewelry? After all, they’re the ones who often come with their own security detail. Jewelry can tell as big a story as a dress, and — if you want to talk about rewearing — the same piece is oftentimes lent out to many different stars throughout the years, because of its high price and exclusivity. Take for example this year's Oscars presenter Maya Rudolph, whose emerald-and-diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings were once donned by none other than Beyoncé. (“I like that…we like to share things,” she joked during the ABC Oscar’s Pre-Show).