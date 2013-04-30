In 2008, sisters Bethany and Jenna Mallett decided to combine their talents (fashion and illustration, respectively) to create home-ware brand Ortolan. Since then, they have sketched, ironed, sewn, and shipped beautiful, organic pillows, tea towels, napkins, and more — all from their studio in Manhattan’s East Village. Pretty special, right?
We thought so and, naturally, couldn't wait to partner up with the duo for our new Made In series. Here, Bethany takes us through the Ortolan process and gives us the inside scoop on their seriously swoon-worthy goods...and the NYC neighborhood that inspires them.
Photo: Derin Thorpe/Courtesy of Ortolan