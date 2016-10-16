This Reversible Jacket Is Selling Like Crazy

You never want something until you can't have it. So each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



We've officially hit peak fall — a.k.a. the time when we start to get sick of our selection of lightweight jackets after wearing the same few in rotation over and over again. Since we're halfway through the season, investing in a brand-new piece can seem like a waste. But when you find an option that offers you two coats in one, well, it's hard to resist. This Opening Ceremony jacket is one of those pieces.



OC is a pro at taking an of-the-moment trend and making it feel cool and unexpected, all while creating a frenzy (which is exactly what happened with this piece). Our friends at the brand say that the reversible LA Souvenir Jacket — a new colorway and design of the brand's staple silk bomber — is selling like crazy. And before you judge the $525 price tag, keep in mind that you're essentially getting two different styles here. Plus, scoring this version means you can hop on one of this season's major trends without having to spend hours digging through a vintage store (where authentic souvenir jackets can cost upwards of $1,000).



With this in mind, click on to shop Opening Ceremony's red-hot take on the silk bomber trend before it's gone, along with some similar options, just in case it's sold out by the time you're reading this.