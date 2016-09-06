Olivia Palermo's New Nordstrom Collection Is Super On-Point

If you've been binge-watching The City on Netflix lately (No, just us?), the Olivia Palermo that comes to mind is one whose early aughts style included an unrivaled collection of printed blazers, bell-bottoms, and bubble skirts. But one look at her new collaboration with Chelsea28 for Nordstrom and we're quickly reminded that Palermo's aesthetic has, in fact, matured (and become one of the most sought-after to spot during Fashion Month) since the hit show ended.
Following the success of her debut collection earlier this year, Palermo is back for fall with another installment of 23 versatile separates that range from $79 to $499 — and a lot of the cool-weather trends we've been keeping our eye on are represented (think ruffles, suiting, and, our personal favorite, track-pant style trousers). Often, celebrity collaborations offer a super-expensive, watered-down variation of the star's signature look. But with this offering, you can actually dress like the reigning street style queen without putting a huge strain on your bank account.
Since we're in currently knee-deep in building out our fall '16 wardrobes, there's no better time to stock up on some Palermo-approved pieces (or binge-watch some early-2000s reality shows). Click on to check out the collection highlights with styling tips from Palermo herself.
