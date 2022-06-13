If You Love Bananas, Try This Prebiotic Soda Inspired By Minions

This soda is worthy of all the Minion-themed memes. A banana cream drink decorated with the infamous Minions may not be at the top of your wishlist, but if you love banana-flavored things, it should be. Launched last week by Olipop — maker of functional soda (i.e., low in sugar and high in nutrients) — the limited-edition drink was created in partnership with Illumination's Minions.
Whether you're a big fan of the meme-worthy characters or you're insanely curious about what a banana cream soda tastes like, we'd recommend jumping on it before it's all sold out. Even better, use our R29 reader exclusive promo code REFINERY20 to get 20% off any 12-pack that piques your interest — in addition to banana cream, there's orange cream, strawberry vanilla, vintage cola, and more.
According to the brand's team of microbiome researchers, Olipop soda features research-backed ingredients that can improve gut health. Each can has 35 to 45 calories and contains 2 to 5 grams of natural sugar, and the main ingredient is Olismart, a proprietary blend of botanicals, plant fibers, and prebiotics.
Olipop describes the banana cream flavor as "a work of evil genius,” which is no surprise considering the characters that inspired it. The flavor already has a couple of five-star reviews on its sleeve, with people saying things like, "If you love anything banana flavored you’ll love this, I just ordered 2 more cases!" and "It tastes just like a banana cream pie! I agree with a previous reviewer — this needs to be a regular flavor." Safe to say people are huge fans.
If this sounds right up your alley, we recommend adding to cart before they sell out or the limited-edition run is over on July 15.
