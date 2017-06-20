McDonald's New Soft Serve Looks Like A Minion & Tastes Like Banana Milk

Most kids remember McDonald's movie tie-ins. Nary a Disney movie or kid-oriented G-rated film hit the theater without a Happy Meal celebration at the Golden Arches. Well, not much has changed, but the latest movie-related promotion is something a grown-up can order up without feeling the pang of embarrassment that comes with asking for a Happy Meal toy.
PopSugar reports that McDonald's is celebrating the release of Despicable Me 3 with a Minion-themed twist on its soft serve ice cream cone. But before you head to your local McD's, know that like the Japanese Sakura Ice Cream Float and Hong Kong's Mac 'n' Cheese Toastie grilled sandwiches, the brand-new Banana Cone is only available abroad. Specifically, the Minion-inspired cone is being served up in Singapore, so fans looking to get the requisite Instagram snapshot needs to book a flight, stat.
Why banana? Consider the fact that the Minions' native tongue sounds a lot like "na na na na" and you've got your answer. And you know how you can dunk Mickey D's cones in chocolate? You can do that to these, too, creating a chocolate-covered confection that's basically everything you want in a dessert.
And it's not just the look of the cone that got a remix. Instead of the usual vanilla flavoring, the Despicable Me 3 cone adds banana flavor, making for a combo that tastes like banana milk. Add to that the fact that it comes on a blue cone and you've got a dessert that looks like a Minion, is totally 100% perfect for social media, and tastes completely different from the usual McDonald's fare. Plus, it's on Singapore's equivalent of the $1 menu, so it's basically irresistible.
The Banana Cone joins a slew of other Despicable Me 3-themed eats. Singapore McDonald's locations are also serving up Minion-shaped breakfast items, Minion potato nuggets, and even a Banana Pie. PopSugar notes that there's no news of the Despicable Me 3 promo coming to our shores yet, but there's always hope.
