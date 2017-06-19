McDonald's Is Grilling Up Mac 'N' Cheese Sandwiches Abroad

It looks like McDonald's international locations are getting more and more adventurous with their menus. While stateside spots are getting things like guacamole burgers, Brand Eating reports that Hong Kong locations are adding something very unique to their McCafé menus: Mac 'n' cheese sandwiches.
The side dish that you loved as a kiddo (and probably still love) is getting put between two slices of bread and given the panini treatment. It's basically a grilled cheese sandwich, but instead of just regular cheese, McDonald's is swapping out the ooey, gooey, melted cheese and replacing it with ooey, gooey, macaroni and cheese. There are two different versions on the McCafé menu: the Bacon, Macaroni & Cheese Toastie and the Corn & Cheese Champignon Toastie.
New Toastie Flavours promo - McCafe Range at McD's Hong Kong... pic.twitter.com/XaOMF7puMX— Burger Lad® (@Burger_Lad) June 14, 2017
While the first addition sounds pretty self-explanatory, the second could leave some diners scratching their heads. What is it, exactly? Consider it a bit of an Asian-American mishmash. Cheese Corn is a Korean side dish that's become something of a standby here in America at Korean bars and BBQ restaurants — but it's wildly popular abroad, too. That could be where Mickey D's took inspiration for the Corn & Cheese Champignon Toastie, which combines cheese, corn, macaroni, and mushrooms.
The new additions make America's McCafé menu look a little sparse, especially when diners consider the fact that it's mostly coffee beverages, not cool pressed sandwiches. Maybe McDonald's locations on this side of the Pacific could consider adding a few light bites to the menu?
Brand Eating adds that the two new toasties are joining a more conventional offering: The McDonald's Hong Kong menu already featured a ham, cheese, and egg toastie, which sounds positively boring next to these new country fair-inspired additions. Anyone planning on jetting off to get their hands on one of the new Toasties may consider a stopover in Japan. McDonald's locations there are serving green melon-flavored ice cream floats.
