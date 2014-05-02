For anyone who's constantly and inexplicably losing socks — we blame the mysterious black hole inside the washing machine — Odd Pears may have the answer. Namely, selling the items in threes, not pairs. "Founded on a simple love for socks, oddities, and polka dots," the brand is helping to rid the world of mateless stockings, one pear at a time.
What exactly is a pear, you ask? It's a set of three individual socks — two matching, one odd — so you can wear them as a set or mismatch 'em to your heart's content. And, if you lose one to your laundromat along the way, there's no need to fuss. The label's new collaboration with New York artist Leta Sobierajski features a fantastically colored grouping of clashing colors and Odd Pears' signature polka dots. The sets are only $15 each, so why not treat yourself to the entire color wheel? Stock up!
Photo: Courtesy of Odd Pears.